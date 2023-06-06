Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 6. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 June 2023, 08:00
June 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Well-known artist, honored worker of art of Kazakhstan and member of the Kazakhstan Artists' Union Turssyn ABUOV was born in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Gogol Almaty Art College and the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. His paintings can be found at the State Museum of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Residence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Russia, the U.S., Germany and other countries.

photo

Deputy Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar VAGAPOVwas born in 1977 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University. Throughout his career he held numerous posts at the ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also worked at the State Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2020.

photo

Chief of staff of akim (governor) of Turkistan region Yerkegali ALIMKULOV was born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, Saparbayev Kazakh Humanitarian Insitute and the Almaty Economic University. Throughout his career he worked for a number of ministries, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the administrations of regions and cities. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2023.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty