June 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Well-known artist, honored worker of art of Kazakhstan and member of the Kazakhstan Artists' Unionwas born in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Gogol Almaty Art College and the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. His paintings can be found at the State Museum of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Residence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in Russia, the U.S., Germany and other countries.

Deputy Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1977 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University. Throughout his career he held numerous posts at the ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also worked at the State Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2020.

Chief of staff of akim (governor) of Turkistan regionwas born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, Saparbayev Kazakh Humanitarian Insitute and the Almaty Economic University. Throughout his career he worked for a number of ministries, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the administrations of regions and cities. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2023.