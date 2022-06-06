Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 6. Today's Birthdays

    6 June 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of June, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Tursyn Abuov (1936) - famed painter, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Gogol Almaty Art College, Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

    Abuov belongs to the generation of painters who came to Kazakh art in the late 1960s - the time the national style as a unique phenomenon was established.

    The entire cycle of his works was devoted to the figures of art and culture of Kazakhstan, Great Patriotic War heroes.

    His creative works are on display at the Kazakh State Museum, Residence of the Kazakh President, as well as in Russia, USA, Germany, and other countries.

    Arkhimed Mukhambetov (1972) - governor of Kostanay region.

    Born in Aktobe region, he is a graduate of the Samara State Technical University, Kazakh-Russian International University.

    He took up his current post in September.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 15. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023