June 6. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 June 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Tursyn Abuov (1936) - famed painter, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Gogol Almaty Art College, Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Abuov belongs to the generation of painters who came to Kazakh art in the late 1960s - the time the national style as a unique phenomenon was established.

The entire cycle of his works was devoted to the figures of art and culture of Kazakhstan, Great Patriotic War heroes.

His creative works are on display at the Kazakh State Museum, Residence of the Kazakh President, as well as in Russia, USA, Germany, and other countries.

Arkhimed Mukhambetov (1972) - governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Aktobe region, he is a graduate of the Samara State Technical University, Kazakh-Russian International University.

He took up his current post in September.


