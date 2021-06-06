Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 6. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 June 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Arkhimed Mukhambetov (1972) is the Governor of Kostanay region.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Samara State Technical University, Kazakh-Russian International University.

Prior to the appointment served as Governor of Aktobe city in 2008-2011, Governor of Aktobe region in 2011-2015.

Has been acting since September 2015.

photo


Daniyar Vagapov (1977) is the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law University.

Has been working since June 2020.


