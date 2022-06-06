June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 6th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 6.

EVENTS

1945 - The world's first coal combine is tested in Karaganda.

1991 - The Akhmed Yassawi Turkestan State University is opened.

2001 - Kazakhstan assumes the presidency of the Hague Code of Conduct.

2016 - Kazakhstan's VINO bicycles are presented at the LIKE BIKE 2016 exhibition in Monte Carlo.

2016 - Saturday Kazakh language courses are opened in Maryland USA.

2017 - The exhibition dated to 25 years since the establishment of Kazakh-Chinese diplomatic relations takes place at the Kazakh capital's Palace of Peace and Accord.