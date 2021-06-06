June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 6th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 6.

EVENTS

1845 – Atbasar town is established.

1991 – Yassawi Turkestan State University is inaugurated to train highly skilled national economy professionals and develop the city, the ancient scientific and cultural centre of Central Asia.

2012 – As part of «The Art of Kazakhs Living Abroad» project a group of Kazakhstani researchers conducts an expedition in Uzbekistan.

2012 – The IBNS declares a KZT 10,000 anniversary banknote The best banknote 2011.

2016 – At the 15th regular meeting of the Member States of the International Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation, also known as The Hague Code of Conduct (HCOC), Kazakhstan assumes the HCOC presidency.

2017 – Kazakhstani VINO brand is on display at the LIKE BIKE 2016 in Monte Carlo.

2016 – Kazakh language courses open in the Maryland, the U.S. thanks to the support of the Kazakh-American Association and Kazakh Diaspora living there.

2017 – Beautiful Kazakhstan –Beautiful China photo exhibition takes place at the palace of Peace and Accord.

2017 – Kazakhstani student David Knysheko, aged 16, develops Fast Helper mobile emergency app to call fire department, ambulance and rescue service.

2019 – At the meeting of the Physical Culture and Sports Council of the parties to the CIS Physical Culture and Sports Cooperation Agreement, Serik Sapiyev is elected as the chairman of the CIS Physical Education and Sports Council for 2019-2020.