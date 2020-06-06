June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 6.

EVENTS

2012 - Within the framework of the project «The Art of Kazakhs Living Abroad», a group of Kazakhstani researchers conducts an expedition in Uzbekistan.

2012 - The International Bank Note Society (IBNS) recognizes the commemorative 10,000-tenge note as the best one in 2011.

2016 - At the 15th regular meeting of the Member States of the International Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation, also known as the Hague Code of Conduct (HCOC), the Republic of Kazakhstan assumes the presidency in the HCOC.

2016 - Kazakhstani brand VINO is presented at one of the most elite and prestigious exhibitions of bicycle equipment LIKE BIKE 2016 in Monte Carlo. Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov personally presented the latest model of the VINO bike at the event.

2016 - The Kazakh language courses are launched in Maryland, U.S.

2017 - The Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana hosts a photo exhibition «Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China». The best photos of taken in Kazakhstan and China were showcased at the exhibition.

2017 - A 16-year-old Kazakhstani schoolboy, David Knyshenko, developes the Fast Helper mobile emergency app.

2019 - During a meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports of the parties to the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Serik Sapiyev is elected chairman of the Council for Physical Education and Sports of the CIS countries for 2019-2020.