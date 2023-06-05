June 5. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Berik Aryn (1969) - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bahrain concurrently, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC.

Born in Taldy-Korgan (today’s Almaty) region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

He took up his current post in 2019.

Yuriy Melnichenko (1972) - Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler, coach, two-time Asian champion, two-time world champion, and Olympic Games champion.

Born in Dzhalal-Abad, the Kyrgyz SSR, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

Yuri Melnichenko won the 57kg gold in the Greco-Roman event at the Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympics.



