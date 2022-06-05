June 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Berik Aryn (1969) - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bahrain concurrently, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC.

Born in Taldy-Korgan (today’s Almaty) region, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Prior to the appointment acted as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development.

Has been serving since 2019.

Yuri Melnichenko (1972) - the Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler, coach, two-time Asian champion, two-time world champion, Olympic Games champion.

Born in Kyrgyz SSR is the graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.



