Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 5. Today's Birthdays

    5 June 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of June, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Berik Aryn (1969) - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bahrain concurrently, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC.

    Born in Taldy-Korgan (today’s Almaty) region, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

    Prior to the appointment acted as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development.

    Has been serving since 2019.

    Yuri Melnichenko (1972) - the Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler, coach, two-time Asian champion, two-time world champion, Olympic Games champion.

    Born in Kyrgyz SSR is the graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 15. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023