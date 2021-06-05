Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 5. Today's Birthdays

    5 June 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of June, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Berik Aryn (1969) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bahrain concurrently, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC.

    Born in Taldy-Korgan (today’s Almaty) region, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

    Prior to the appointment acted as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development.

    Has been serving since 2019.

    Yuri Melnichenko (1972) is the Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler, coach, two-time Asian champion, two-time world champion, Olympic Games champion.

    Born in Kyrgyz SSR is the graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region