June 5. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 June 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Berik Aryn (1969) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bahrain concurrently, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC.

Born in Taldy-Korgan (today’s Almaty) region, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Prior to the appointment acted as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development.

Has been serving since 2019.

photo

Yuri Melnichenko (1972) is the Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler, coach, two-time Asian champion, two-time world champion, Olympic Games champion.

Born in Kyrgyz SSR is the graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.


