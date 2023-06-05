June 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 5.

EVENTS

1992– The presidential decree establishing Kazakhstan’s UN Permanent Office is signed.

1992– The Protocol establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Norway is signed.

1993– The Kazakh State Art Academy is set up at the National Art College and Art Faculties of the Almaty State Theatre and Art Institute.

1998– The Khadzhimukan Munaitpasov Central Stadium opens in Astana.

2010– Kazakhstan for the first time in its history of international exhibition activity builds the large pavilion Astana – the heart of Eurasia covering an area of 1.5 thousand sq. km. at Expo Shanghai-2010.

2011– The New York National Gallery of Art hosts the opening ceremony of the ancient art exhibition «Treasure Traces: From the Ancient Times to Modern Kazakhstan».

2013– The bust of eminent actor and director Yuri Rutkovsk, founder of Russian theatre in Kazakhstan, is unveiled at the Lermontov Russian Drama Theatre in Almaty city.

2015– The office of the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary is opened in Belgrade, Serbia.

2016– Kazakhstan officially receives the Association of Caribbean States observer status.

2022- Kazakhstan holds the national referendum on aminding the Constitution.



