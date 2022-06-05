June 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 5th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 5.

EVENTS

1992 – The Decree establishing Kazakhstan’s UN Permanent Office is signed.

1992 – The Protocol establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Norway is signed.

1993 – The Kazakh State Art Academy is set up at the National Art College and Art Faculties of the Almaty State Theatre and Art Institute.

1998 – The Khadzhimukan Munaitpasov Central Stadium is opened in Astana.

2010 – Kazakhstan for the first time in its history of international exhibition activity builds the large pavilion Astana – the heart of Eurasia covering the area of 1.5 thousand sq.km. at Expo Shanghai-2010.

2011 – The New-York National Gallery of Art hosts the opening ceremony of the ancient art exhibition «Treasure Traces: From the Ancient Times to Modern Kazakhstan».

2013 – The bust to eminent actor and director Yuri Rutkovsk is unveiled at the Lermontov Russian Drama Theatre in Almaty city.

2015 – The office of the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary is opened in Belgrade, Serbia.

2016 – Kazakhstan officially receives the Association of Caribbean States observer status.



