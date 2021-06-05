June 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 5.

DATES

The World Environment Day observed on June 5 is the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect the environment.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination held annually on June 5 aims to foster a global culture of tolerance, equality and anti-discrimination and calls on each and every one to stand up against racial prejudice and intolerant attitudes

The International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing marked on June 5 is a day to fight illegal fishing.

The Day of the Ecologist established in 2011 is marked on June 5 in Kazakhstan. The day aims at raising public awareness on environmental issues.

EVENTS

1992 – The Decree establishing Kazakhstan’s UN Permanent Office is signed.

1992 – The Protocol establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Norway is signed.

1993 – The Kazakh State Art Academy is set up at the National Art College and Art Faculties of the Almaty State Theatre and Art Institute.

1998 – The Khadzhimukan Munaitpasov Central Stadium is opened in Astana.

2010 – Kazakhstan for the first time in its history of international exhibition activity builds the large pavilion Astana – the heart of Eurasia covering the area of 1.5 thousand sq.km. at Expo Shanghai-2010.

2011 – The New-York National Gallery of Art hosts the opening ceremony of the ancient art exhibition «Treasure Traces: From the Ancient Times to Modern Kazakhstan».

2013 – The bust to eminent actor and director Yuri Rutkovsk is unveiled at the Lermontov Russian Drama Theatre in Almaty city.

2015 – The office of the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary is opened in Belgrade, Serbia.

2016 – Kazakhstan officially receives the Association of Caribbean States observer status.



