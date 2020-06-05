June 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 5.

DATES

World Environment Day

The holiday was proclaimed at the 27th session of the United Nations General Assembly in December 1972. The date was chosen to mark the beginning of the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment.

World Day Against Speciesism

It is celebrated at the initiative of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and with the support from other animal welfare organizations, such as the Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM).

International Day for the Fight Against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

Celebrated as one of the world and international days of the United Nations.

Environmental Specialist Day in Kazakhstan

It was officially established in 2011 by the Republic of Kazakhstan Law «On Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan».

EVENTS

1992 - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signs the Decree on the establishment of the Kazakhstan Permanent Mission to the UN.

1992 - The Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Norway is signed.

2007 - The members of the Priirtyshe local lore community discover Eneolithic Age artifacts, including flakes, scrapers, cores and tips of spears and arrows, in Abay district of East Kazakhstan region.

2010 - At the World Expo Shanghai 2010 exhibition Kazakhstan erects a large-scale pavilion with an area of 1.5 thousand square meters called «Astana - the heart of Eurasia».

2011 - The grand opening of «Treasure Trails: From Ancient Times to Modern Kazakhstan» ancient art exhibition takes place at the National Gallery of Art in New York City.

2015 - The Embassy of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Belgrade, Serbia. Milanka Karic is named the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Serbia.

2016 - Kazakhstan gains the official status of observer under the Association of Caribbean States. The decision was made at the 7th Summit of the ACS Heads of State and Government in Havana.

2017 - New alternative energy sources - Smart Flower solar power plants - emerge in Astana.

2018 - The remains of a Huns-age (between 2nd and 4th centuries BC) warrior and his horse, as well as ornaments made of yellow metal, are found in Aktobe region.



