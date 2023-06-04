Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 4. Today's Birthdays

    4 June 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of June, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva (1959) - opera singer (coloratura soprano), people's artist of Kazakhstan, holder of the Gino Bechi Prize at the Tenor Viñas Competition in Barcelona.

    Born in South Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Shymkent Musical College, Kurmangzay Almaty State Conservatory.

    She toured Italy, Spain, and Japan, and gave her sole concert in the Carnegie Hall, New York.

    Abai Turikpenbayev (1964)- Chairman of the Board of the Aktau Sea Commercial Port.

    Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazan Chemical and Technological Institute, Eurasian Institute of Market.

    He took up his current post in February 2017.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Today's Birthdays
    June 9. Today’s Birthdays
    June 8. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy