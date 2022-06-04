Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 4. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 June 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of June, Kazinform reports.

Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva (1959) - opera singer (coloratura soprano), people's artist of Kazakhstan, holder of the Gino Bechi Prize at the Tenor Viñas Competition in Barcelona.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the Shymkent Musical College, Kurmangzay Almaty State Conservatory.

She toured Italy, Spain, and Japan, and gave her sole concert at the Carnegie Hall, New York.

Abai Turikpenbayev (1964) - Chairman of the Board of the Aktau Sea Commercial Port.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazan Chemical and Technological Institute, Eurasian Institute of Market.

He took up his current post in February 2017.

Yerbol Bekmukhambetov (1974) - rector of the Marat Osspanov West Kazakhstan State Medical University.

Born in Aktobe city, he is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in 2008.

He authored over 100 articles, 10 monographs, and textbooks.

Serik Aidarbekov (1975) - First Deputy Governor of Atyrau region.

Born in Mangyshlaksk region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Enrico Mattei Higher School, Satpayev Kazakh national technical University, and received his master's degree from the Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in October 2020.


