Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 June 2021, 08:00
June 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of June, Kazinform reports.

Names

photo

Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva (1959) is the opera singer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, holder of a special award at the Tenor Viñas International Singing Contest, Barcelona.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan) region is the graduate of the Shymkent College of Music and the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. Since 1984 has been serving as a soloist at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet. She toured many countries, namely Japan, Italy, Spain, Japan, and the U.S. Awarded Kurmet Order.

photo


Abai Turikpenbayev (1964) is the president of the Aktau International Sea Trade Port.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh Chemistry and Technology Institute, Eurasian Institute of Market.

Has been acting since February 2017.

photo

Zhumabai Karagayev (1971) is the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Gubkin State Oil and Gas Academy, Russian National Economy and Public Service Academy under the Russian President.

Prior to the appointed worked as deputy Governor of Atyrau region.

Has been serving since December 2019.

photo

Serik Aidarbekov (1975) is the 1st deputy Governor of Atyrau region.

Born in today’s Mangistau region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, Kazakh State University, Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University.

Prior to the appointment acted as chief of the staff of the Kazakh Majilis.

Has been serving since October 2020.


