June 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 4th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 4.

EVENTS

1943 – A contest declared for the first State Anthem of Kazakh SSR.

1944 – Aliya Moldagulova is posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

1992 – The laws «On State Flag of Kazakhstan», «On State Coat of Arms of the Republic of Kazakhstan», On Musical Score of the State Anthem of Kazakhstan» enter into force.

2000 – The first Kazakhs (732 families or 3,661 people) resettle from Iran to the historic Motherland in accordance with the cooperation protocol on labour and social affairs between Kazakhstan and Iran.

2007 – President of Chechen Republic of Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov awards President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the Order of the First President of Chechnya Ahmad Kadyrov.

2010 – Scientists find unique geoglyphs in Kostanay region able to compete with the Nazca lines in Nazca dessert, Peru.

2018 – Kazakhstani Yerassyl Murat wins the ITF G5 in Albania.

2019 – Poetry, Music and Cinema Art Days of Kazakhstan take place in Croatia as part of the Marco Polo International Art Festival.



