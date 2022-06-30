June 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of June.

- journalist, poetess, member of the Union of Writers, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, she is a graduate of the Chimkentsk Pedagogical Institute.

She is the author of poetry and prose works, a six-volume collection of selected works, and famous songs. Her poems were translated into Russian, Ukrainian, Yakut, Uzbek, and Kyrgyz languages.

- Kazakh film director, member of the Union of Cinematographers of the USSR, winner of the Lenin Komsomol Prize of Kazakhstan, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Nukus, Uzbekistan, he graduated from the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography.

Azimov has directed and written scripts for over 30 short-, and 20 full-length documentaries.

- Chairman of the Board of the National Space Research and Technology Center.

Born in Kokchetavsk region, he graduated from the Bauman Moscow Higher Technical School.

Prior to taking up his current post in January 2020, he acted as the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

- Deputy PM - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in January 2021.

- Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Israel.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In 2011 and 2012, he served as the Vice Minister of Environment of Kazakhstan. In 2012, he took up the post of the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Office in Almaty.

- Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from Turan University and took an internship in Israel and Poland.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2022.