June 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of June.

NAMES

Writer, poet, member of the Kazakhstan Writers' Union, Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas bornin1949 in South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan) region. She is a graduate of the Chimkent Pedagogic Institute. Ms Yessenkarakyzy worked as a secondary school teacher at the beginning of her professional career. Then, she worked for a regional newspaper «Saryagash». She also held the post of the head of the culture department of South Kazakhstan region, director of the Kaldayakov regional philharmonic hall. She authored many poems and literary works as well as lyrics of the well-known Kazakh songs. Her poems were translated into Russian, Ukrainian, Sakha, Uzbek, and Kyrgyz.

Kazakhstani director, member of the USSR Union of Cinematographers (1982), laureate of the Lenin Komsomol Prize of Kazakhstan (1990), and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan (1996)was born in1954 in the Republic of Uzbekistan. He is a graduate of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography. During his creative career he worked for Kazakhfilm Film Studio, Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almaty Television Center, Khabar Agency and National Company «Kazakhfilm» named after Shaken Aimanov. He directed and wrote script of more than 30 short and 20 full-length documentary films.

Chairman of the Board of the National Center of Space Research and Technologieswas bornin 1957 in Kokshetau region. He is a graduate of the Bauman Moscow Higher Technical College. Throughout his professional career, he held the positions of President of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary National Company JSC, Deputy Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2020.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1968 in Turkestan region. He is a graduate of Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his diplomatic career he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation with concurrent accreditation to the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Vatican City State, as well as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other international organizations at Geneva. He was also concurrently accredited as Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta. He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

Chairman of the Management Board of «Kazinform» International News Agency JSCwas born in 1976 in Almaty city. Mr. Umarov is a graduate of the Turan University with the major in International Economic Relations. He began his professional career in 1997 as an economic expert at the Republican Research Center of Cultural Problems. Throughout the years he worked as a marketing manager at Malyi Biznes Kazakhstana magazine, deputy editor-in-chief of the republican youth newspaper Assar, head of the politics department at Novosti nedeli newspaper, political contributor at such newspapers as Central Asia Monitor, 50/50, Subbota+. In 2005 he was appointed as the head of the Almaty branch-Deputy Director of the Information and Analytical Programs Directorate of Kazakhstan Republican Television and Radio Corporation. He also was the head of the expert and analytical group of Public Fund KazEnergy and chief manager of NC KazMunaiGas JSC. Since 2008 till 2010 he was the First Deputy General Director of Nur Media LLP where he helmed the Astana front office, coordinated the work of seven newspapers and was responsible for liaison with government agencies. In 2011-2017 he served as the Vice President of Turkish Academy JSC, the Managing Director of NC Astana EXPO 2017 JSC and President of Public Fund KazBusinessMedia. On April 7, 2017 he has led the team of Kazinform International News Agency LLP as its Director General. On January 16, 2020 he was named the Chairman of the Management Board of «Kazinform» International News Agency JSC.