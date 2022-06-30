June 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 30.

DATES

Asteroid Day observed annually on 30 June is the United Nations-sanctioned day of public awareness of the risks of asteroid impacts.

The International Day of Parliamentarism is celebrated every year on 30 June, the date in 1889 on which the IPU was founded. The Day was established in 2018 through a United Nations General Assembly Resolution.

EVENTS

1998 - The Council of Foreign Investors under the Kazakh President is set up.

2011 - The Visa Center of Hungary, Austria, Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia is opened in Almaty city.

2018 - Astana hosts the World of Nomads Fest modeled by Hungary's Great Festival of the Turkic People.

2019 - The gift collection edition of the albums of Batyrkhan Shukenov, including two concerts, nine musical disks, and unreleased songs, is issued.

2020 - The Nur-Sultan Square is opened in Bucharest, Romania.

2020 - Kazakhstan sets up the National Parks Support Fund.

2020 - The grand ceremony of launching the Abai TV channel is held in Nur-Sultan.

2021 - President of South Korea's Dongil Highvill Dong Hyun Koh is named the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan.

2021 - The best works of Kazakh literature - «The selected works of Chokan Valikhanov», «The anthology of contemporary Kazakh literature», as well as the collection of works of Abai - are presented at the Virtual London Book Fair 2021.