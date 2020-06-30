Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 June 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 30.


    EVENTS


    1954 – The Council of Ministers of USSR takes a decision to start building the Sokolov-Sarbai ore-dressing production association.

    1998 – The Council of Foreign Investors is established under the Kazakh President.

    2007 – The People’s Friendship Monument is unveiled in Kazakh capital.

    2010 – A capsule with a message to descendants laid down in 1985 is solemnly unveiled on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Karaganda steel mill in Temirtau.

    2010 – The Government of Kazakhstan and Asia Auto JSC sign the first-ever in the history of Kazakhstan an agreement on car assembly by virtue of the agreements ratified by the Customs Union countries.

    2011 – The joint visa centre of Hungary, Austria, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia opens in Almaty.

    2013 – Kazakhstan ranks among top 10 long-term strategic state planning countries.

    2015 – Kazakhstan issues commemorative coins 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate.

    2018 – The World of Nomads alike the Hungary’s Big Festival of Turkic Nations takes place in Astana.

    2018 – The dombra belonging to great poet Abai is showcased in Semey.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region