June 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 30.





EVENTS





1954 – The Council of Ministers of USSR takes a decision to start building the Sokolov-Sarbai ore-dressing production association.

1998 – The Council of Foreign Investors is established under the Kazakh President.

2007 – The People’s Friendship Monument is unveiled in Kazakh capital.

2010 – A capsule with a message to descendants laid down in 1985 is solemnly unveiled on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Karaganda steel mill in Temirtau.

2010 – The Government of Kazakhstan and Asia Auto JSC sign the first-ever in the history of Kazakhstan an agreement on car assembly by virtue of the agreements ratified by the Customs Union countries.

2011 – The joint visa centre of Hungary, Austria, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia opens in Almaty.

2013 – Kazakhstan ranks among top 10 long-term strategic state planning countries.

2015 – Kazakhstan issues commemorative coins 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate.

2018 – The World of Nomads alike the Hungary’s Big Festival of Turkic Nations takes place in Astana.

2018 – The dombra belonging to great poet Abai is showcased in Semey.