June 3. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Amen Khaidarov (1923-2015) is an honored worker of the art of the Kazakh SSR, and one of the founders of Kazakh animation.

Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Almaty Art School, Gerasimov All-Russian State Cinematography Institute.

















Gani Beissembayev (1969) is the Enlightenment Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University.

Has been serving since 2023.















Nurlan Kumatayev (1970) is the Mayor of Konayev city.

Born in South Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute, Institute of Foreign Languages and Business Career.



















Gabit Sadyrbekov (1978) is the 1st deputy chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

Has been working since 2022.



