June 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

– honored worker of art of the Kazakh SSR, one of the founders of Kazakh animated film.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Almaty Art School, Gerasimov All-Russian State Cinematography Institute.

He worked for Kazakhstan aielderi magazine as well as with the national publishers of Ara magazine. In 1965, he joined the Kazakhfilm film studio. Between 1976 and 1981, he acted as Secretary of the Board of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Animated Film and Creative Youth Work Board. In 1981, he joined the Board of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan as a Secretary.

He was the holder of the Presidential scholarship for prominent art figures of Kazakhstan, Tarlan prize, Soros grants.

He fought in WWII.

– Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Chairman of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in the Fort-Shevchenko city, Guryev region, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

He took up his recent post in September 2021.













– Vice-Minister of Education and Science of Kazkahstan.

He is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

In 2006, he joined the international education center EDTECH as Director-General. In 2020, he served as Director of the National Scientific-Practical Center Uchebnik of the Education and Science Ministry. In 2020 and 2022, he was the President of the Altynsarin National Academy of Education.

He was appointed to his current post in march 2022.

- Mayor of Konayev city.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute, Kazakh State Law Academy, and University of Foreign Languages and Business Career.

He took up his current post in May 2022.













– First Deputy Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Abai Almaty State University.

Sadyrbekov was appointed to his current post in January 2022.