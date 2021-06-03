Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 3. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 June 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of June, Kazinform reports.

photo

Amen Khaidarov (1923-2015) – honored worker of art of the Kazakh SSR, one of the founders of Kazakh animated film.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Almaty Art School, Gerasimov All-Russian State Cinematography Institute.

He worked for Kazakhstan aielderi magazine as well as with the national publishers of Ara magazine. In 1965, he joined the Kazakhfilm film studio. Between 1976 and 1981, he acted as Secretary of the Board of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan, Secretary of the Animated Film and Creative Youth Work Board. In 1981, he joined the Board of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan as a Secretary.

He was the holder of the Presidential scholarship for prominent art figures of Kazakhstan, tarlan prize, Soros grants. He fought in WWII.

photo

Serikbai Trumov (1964) – Mangistau region Governor.

Born in the Fort-Shevchenko city, Guryev region, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

He took up his recent post in June 2019.




photo

Gani Beisembayev (1969) – President of the Altynsarin National Academy of Education.

He is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Natioal Pedagogical University.

In 2006, he joined the international education center EDTECH as a Director General. In 2020, he served as Director of the National Scientific Practical Center Uchebnik of the Education and Science Ministry.



photo

Gabit Sadyrbekov (1978) – Head of the Office of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Abai Almaty State University.

Sadyrbekov was appointed to his current post in March 2021.




photo

Marat Sembekov (1979) – Secretary of the Nur Otan Party.

The Pavlodar city native graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He took up his recent post in July 2019.


