June 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 3.

EVENTS

1988 - By order of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR the Ministry of National Education of Kazakhstan is established.

1995- The Days dated to the 150th anniversary of great thinker Abai begin at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

2002- The first Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) during which the Almaty Act and Declaration on Eliminating Terrorism and Promoting Dialogue between Civilizations were signed takes place in Almaty.

2013– Within the visit of the delegation of Atyrau city to Azerbaijan the Joint Declaration to establish twin sister-city relations between Atyrau and Şirvan is signed.

2014- The opening of the monument to Abai is held in Hungary.

2016- The Kyzyl Alma Prize awarding ceremony takes place in Istanbul. The prize is given for a great contribution to the development of the Turkic speaking world.

2018- The memorial sign to celebrate the friendship and cooperation on the Silk Road is opened within the State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum Issyk.

2021- Austria hosts the ceremony of presenting TURKSOY's commemorative medals Abai 175 years to public figures who contributed greatly to the promotion of the legacy of the Kazakh poet Abai. Christine Muttonen, former OSCE PA President, was among those to receive the medal.