    June 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    3 June 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 3.

    EVENTS

    1998 – People’s Education Ministry of Kazakhstan is established by the decree of the Presiduim of the Supreme Council of Kazakh SSR.

    1995 – Days dated to the 150th anniversary of great thinker Abai start at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

    2002 – The 1st CICA Summit takes place in Almaty.

    2013 – Atyrau city and Azerbaijan’s Şirvan city sign a joint declaration on establishment of relations between fraternal cities.

    2013 – The Saki Princess burial chamber dated to the IV-III centuries B.C.is unearthed in Urdzhar district in East Kazakhstan.

    2014 – The monument to great Kazakh poet Abai unveils in Hungary.

    2017 – The country’s first children’s museum, the only museum of toys, opens in Kostanay region.

    2019 – The 1st sitting of the social commission under the Otandastar Foundation takes place in Nur-Sultan which supports realization of state diaspora policy and supports compatriots.

    2020 – Kazakhstan establishes the Elbasy Medal to seek and support talented youth.

    2020 – The ecological education development project kicks off in Kazakhstan.


