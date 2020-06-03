June 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 3rd of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 3.

DATES

1995 - The days dedicated to the 150th Birth Anniversary of great Kazakh philosopher and poet Abai Qunanbaiuly (1845-1904) begin at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

1999 - The remains of Kazakh khans and biys are reburied in Turkestan in Kіshі Aqsaray (one of the indoor premises of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi).

2002 - Almaty hosts the first Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

2013 - The Joint Declaration on the establishment of sister-city relationships between Atyrau (Kazakhstan) and Shirvan (Azerbaijan) is signed.

2013 - During excavations at a mound in Urzhar district of East Kazakhstan region, an expedition of the Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute discovers a stone sarcophagus with the remains of a young woman. The tomb of the «Saka Princess» dates back to the 4th-3rd centuries BC.

2014 - A monument to Abai Qunanbaiuly is unveiled in Astana Street in Budapest, Hungary.

2016 - EL Production Company is awarded Kyzyl Alma (Red Apple) prize for organizing the annual festival of Turkic traditional music in Astana. The prize is awarded for great contribution to the development of Turkic-speaking countries.

2017 - The first museum of toys of Kazakhstan opens doors in Kostanay.

2018 - The inauguration of the memorial sign in honor of Friendship and cooperation along the Great Silk Road takes place on the territory of the Issyk State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum.



