June 29. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of June.

NAMES

Writer, laureate of the CIS Journalists' Confederation Award, and holder of Kazakh President's grantKainar OLZHAY was born in1958 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University. Kainar Olzhay is an author of many TV programs on Kazakh television, namely Myn bir makal, Degen eken, Solai bolgan, Til, Sozmergen, Ilik. Throughout his career he worked for many TV channels and media corporations, including Qazaqstan RTRC.

First Deputy Prosecutor of Akmola region Vladimir MALAKHOV was born in 1977 in Kokshetau. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University and the Atyrau Oil and Gas University. Prior to taking up his recent post in February 2020, he served as the deputy prosecutor of Akmola region between 2017 and 2020.

Kazakh opera singer and Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azamat ZHELTYRGUZOV was born in1986 in Taldykorgan. He graduated from the Kazakh National Music Academy. Since 2007, Zheltyrguzov has been serving as the soloist of the Baisseitova National Opera and Ballet Theater. He is the winner and runner-up of many prestigious opera competitions.