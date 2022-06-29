June 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of June.

NAMES

Kainar Olzhai (1958) - writer, laureate of the Prize of the CIS Confederation of Journalists, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Olzhai authored a number of TV programs as well as the 15-series historic and documentary TV film. He also penned some books.





Azamat Zhyltyrguzov (1986) - Kazakh opera singer (baritone), merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldykorgan city, he graduated from the Kazakh National Music Academy.

Zhyltyrguzov gave concerts in Russia, Belarus, China, Poland, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, the USA, and so on. He is the winner of multiple international musical competitions.



