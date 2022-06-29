Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 29. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 June 2022, 08:00
June 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of June.

NAMES

photo

Kainar Olzhai (1958) - writer, laureate of the Prize of the CIS Confederation of Journalists, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Olzhai authored a number of TV programs as well as the 15-series historic and documentary TV film. He also penned some books.

photo


Azamat Zhyltyrguzov (1986) - Kazakh opera singer (baritone), merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldykorgan city, he graduated from the Kazakh National Music Academy.

Zhyltyrguzov gave concerts in Russia, Belarus, China, Poland, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, the USA, and so on. He is the winner of multiple international musical competitions.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029