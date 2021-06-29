Go to the main site
    June 29. Today's Birthdays

    29 June 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of June.

    NAMES

    Kainar Olzhay (1958) is the writer, laureate of the prize of the CIS Journalists’ Confederation, holder of the Kazakh President’s Scholarship, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National Univesrity.

    Aidar Nurmukhanbet (1979) is the Mayor of Talgar town in Almaty region.

    Born in Kapchagai is the graduate of the Konayev University, Kazakh National Agrarian University.

    Has been working since last November.

    Azamat Zhelturgyzov (1986) is the Kazakh opera singer, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Taldykorgan is the graduate of the Kazakh National Music Academy.

    Since 2006 is the soloist at the Astana State Philharmonic Hall, since 2007 is the soloist of the Baisseitova National Opera and Ballet Theatre, head of the art of signing and coral conducting department at the Kazakh National University of Arts.


