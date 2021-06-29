Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 29. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 June 2021, 08:00
June 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of June.

NAMES

photo

Kainar Olzhay (1958) is the writer, laureate of the prize of the CIS Journalists’ Confederation, holder of the Kazakh President’s Scholarship, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National Univesrity.

photo

Aidar Nurmukhanbet (1979) is the Mayor of Talgar town in Almaty region.

Born in Kapchagai is the graduate of the Konayev University, Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Has been working since last November.

photo

Azamat Zhelturgyzov (1986) is the Kazakh opera singer, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldykorgan is the graduate of the Kazakh National Music Academy.

Since 2006 is the soloist at the Astana State Philharmonic Hall, since 2007 is the soloist of the Baisseitova National Opera and Ballet Theatre, head of the art of signing and coral conducting department at the Kazakh National University of Arts.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana