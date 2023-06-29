Go to the main site
    June 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 June 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 29.

    EVENTS

    1964 – Construction of the Makat-Aktau railway comes to an end in Kazakhstan.

    1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Guinea exchange diplomatic notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    1998 – A bust of well-known Kazakh poet, historian, and philosopher Mukhammad Khaidar Dulati is unveiled at the Taraz State University.

    2001 - «Astana - The New City» Special Economic Zone with the total area of 7 634.71 ha is set up in the Kazakh capital.

    2009 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plants a commemorative capsule in the foundation of the Khazret Sultan Mosque («Holy Sultan») in the Kazakh capital.

    2010 - A ship-repair yard begins operating at the port of Bautino in Mangistau region.

    2018 - A monument to dombra is installed in Zharma district in East Kazakhstan region. The 7-m tall monument is designed by sculptor Nurbol Kaliyev.

    2018 –The signing ceremony of the International Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) related to cooperation in science and technology takes place in Geneva.

    2021 – Abais dikt og visdomsord (Words of Wisdom by Abai) in the Norwegian language is showcased at the House of Literature in Oslo.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan
