    June 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 June 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 29.

    EVENTS

    1932 - The USSR People's Commissariat of Heavy Industry decrees to build the Balkhash copper plant.

    1992 - Kazakhstan exchanges notes to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Guinea.

    2001 - The Special Economic Zone «Astana - a new city» is established.

    2009 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev lays the memorial capsule in the foundation of the Hazret Sultan Mosque

    2018 - Geneva hosts the signing of the Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the Kazakh Government and CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

    2021 - The Non-tangible Cultural Heritage hall opens in the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

    2021 - The Book of Words and selected poems of Abai are presented for the first time in the Norwegian language in the House of Literature in Oslo.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

