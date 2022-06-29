June 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 29.

EVENTS

1932 - The USSR People's Commissariat of Heavy Industry decrees to build the Balkhash copper plant.

1992 - Kazakhstan exchanges notes to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Guinea.

2001 - The Special Economic Zone «Astana - a new city» is established.

2009 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev lays the memorial capsule in the foundation of the Hazret Sultan Mosque

2018 - Geneva hosts the signing of the Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the Kazakh Government and CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

2021 - The Non-tangible Cultural Heritage hall opens in the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

2021 - The Book of Words and selected poems of Abai are presented for the first time in the Norwegian language in the House of Literature in Oslo.