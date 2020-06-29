June 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 29.

EVENTS

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Guinea exchange diplomatic notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1998 – A bust of well-known poet, historian, and philosopher Mukhammad Khaidar Dulati is installed at the Taraz State University.

2001 - «Astana, The New City» Special Economic Zone is established in the Kazakh capital.

2009 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev plants a commemorative capsule in the foundation of the Hazret Sultan Mosque (meaning «Holy Sultan»).

2010 - A ship-repair yard starts operating at the port of Bautino in Mangistau region.

2015 - Having considered the petition of Sagit Dzhaksybayev, Chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Kazakhs in the Republic of Tatarstan, and the recommendations of the Toponymy Commission of the Municipality of Kazan, the city mayor's office renames Esperanto Street into Nursultan Nazarbayev Street.

2018 - A monument to dombra is installed in Zharma district of East Kazakhstan region.

2018 – Geneva (Switzerland) hosts the signing ceremony of the International Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) related to cooperation in science and technology.