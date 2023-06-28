June 28. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of June.

NAMES

Public figure and politician Kalyk ABDULLAYEV was born in 1942 in TurkIstan region. He joined the political scene of the Kazakh SSR back in 1982. He served as the First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kazakh SSR, adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1996 and the governor of South Kazakhstan region in 1997. Throughout his career he held many notable posts.

Chairman of the Public Social Fund ‘Qazaqstan khalqyna’ Bolat ZHAMISHEV was born in 1957 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institution. Mr Zhamishev held many posts in the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Finance and other agencies throughout his career. He also helmed the Eurasian Development Bank and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. He served as the Chairman of the Board of Social Medical Insurance Fund prior to taking up his recent post in January 2022.