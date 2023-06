June 28. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays - prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of June.

Kalyk ABDULLAYEV (1942-2020) – public and political activist of Kazakhstan

Bolat Zhamishev (1957) – Chairman of Qazaqstan Halqyna Social Fund