June 28. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of June.

NAMES

Kalyk Abdullayev (1942-2020) is the political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Turkestan region is the graduate of the Tashkent Polytechnic Institute, Academy of National Economy at the USSR Council of Ministers, and Social Sciences Academy at the USSR Central Committee.

Since 1997 worked as the South Kazakhstan Governor, since 2000 served as the CEO at the Atakent Kazakhstani Business Cooperation Center, since 2004 – CEO at the Academician Chokin Kazakh Energy Research Institute.





Bolat Zhamishev (1957) is the political figure of Kazakhstan, CEO at the Social Medical Insurance Foundation.

Born in today’s Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute.

Since 2019 acted as the independent direct at Tsesnabank JSC, since 2020 is the member of the Board of Directors of First Heartland Jýsan Bank (former Tsesnabank), independent director.



