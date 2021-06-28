Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 28. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 June 2021, 08:00
June 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of June.

NAMES

photo

Kalyk Abdullayev (1942-2020) is the political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Turkestan region is the graduate of the Tashkent Polytechnic Institute, Academy of National Economy at the USSR Council of Ministers, and Social Sciences Academy at the USSR Central Committee.

Since 1997 worked as the South Kazakhstan Governor, since 2000 served as the CEO at the Atakent Kazakhstani Business Cooperation Center, since 2004 – CEO at the Academician Chokin Kazakh Energy Research Institute.


photo

Bolat Zhamishev (1957) is the political figure of Kazakhstan, CEO at the Social Medical Insurance Foundation.

Born in today’s Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute.

Since 2019 acted as the independent direct at Tsesnabank JSC, since 2020 is the member of the Board of Directors of First Heartland Jýsan Bank (former Tsesnabank), independent director.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana