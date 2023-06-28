Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 June 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 28.

    EVENTS

    1995 - The presidential decree having the force of the Law on Oil is issued.

    2011 - Astana city plays host to the 38th session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the ICO.

    2014 - Kazakhstan is elected to the Financial Committee of the World Customs Organization in Brussels.

    2014 - The Wall of Remembrance of the legendary rock musician Victor Tsoi is opened in Almaty city.

    2017 - The Media Union of Kazakhstan is founded.

    2017 - Gulmira Smailova wins the first gold medal for Kazakhstan at the 21st World Transplant Games in Spain.

    2017 - The Rock the Ballet team for the first time performs at the Eurasian Dance Festival at Astana Ballet.

    2018 - Photo exhibitions «Undiscovered Kazakhstan» and «Astana is the pearl of the Great Steppe» are opened in the Crowne Plaza Den Haag Promenade hall in Hague.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire erupts in Bayanaul natural reserve
    Uzbekistan eyes to create major assembly plants for agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
    Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo propels into ATP Challenger in Austria
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk