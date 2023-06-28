Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 June 2023, 07:00
June 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 28.

EVENTS

1995 - The presidential decree having the force of the Law on Oil is issued.

2011 - Astana city plays host to the 38th session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the ICO.

2014 - Kazakhstan is elected to the Financial Committee of the World Customs Organization in Brussels.

2014 - The Wall of Remembrance of the legendary rock musician Victor Tsoi is opened in Almaty city.

2017 - The Media Union of Kazakhstan is founded.

2017 - Gulmira Smailova wins the first gold medal for Kazakhstan at the 21st World Transplant Games in Spain.

2017 - The Rock the Ballet team for the first time performs at the Eurasian Dance Festival at Astana Ballet.

2018 - Photo exhibitions «Undiscovered Kazakhstan» and «Astana is the pearl of the Great Steppe» are opened in the Crowne Plaza Den Haag Promenade hall in Hague.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular