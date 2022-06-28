Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 June 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 28.

EVENTS

1995 - The presidential decree having the validity of the law on oil is issued.

2011 - Astana hosts the 38th session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the ICO.

2014 - Kazakhstan is elected to the Financial Committee of the World Customs Organization in Brussels.

2014 - The Wall of Remembrance of the legendary rock musician Victor Tsoi is opened in Almaty city.

2017 - The Media Union of Kazakhstan is set up.

2017 - Dulmira Smailova wins the first gold medal for Kazakhstan at the 21st World Transplant Games in Spain.

2017 - The Rock the Ballet team for the first time performs at the Eurasian Dance Festival at Astana Ballet.

2018 - Photo exhibitions Undiscovered Kazakhstan and Astana is the pearl of the Great Steppe are opened in the Crowne Plaza Den Haag Promenade hall in Hague.


