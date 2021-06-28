June 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 28.

DATES

1934 – The decree «On oil» of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is published. 2002 – First President of Kazakhstan-Ebasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees renaming the town of Leninogorsk, East Kazakhstan, into Ridder.

2011 - First President of Kazakhstan-Ekbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the ISESCO Gold Shield his outstanding contribution to the strengthening of Islamic solidarity, development of the Islamic world and the global promotion of human values.

2011 – Astana holds the 38th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC).

2014 - Kazakhstan joins the Finance Committee of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

2014 - A wall in the memory of legendary rock musician Viktor Tsoi is inaguarted in Almaty city.

2015 - A monument honoring Kazakhstan People's Writer Kadyr Myrza Ali and the culture and art center named after him are unveiled in Uralsk, West Kazakhstan.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Media Union Organization is founded in Kazakhstan.

2018 – Undiscovered Kazakhstan and Astana - the Pearl of the Great Steppe photo exhibitions unveil at the Crowne Plaza Den Haag Promenade in The Hague.

2018 – The I Republican Arts Festival of children without parental care takes place in Astana.