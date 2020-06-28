June 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 28.

DATES

Media Workers Day in Kazakhstan

On June 24, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed mass media's crucial role in the development of society and instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to establish a professional holiday for journalists. June 28 was instituted as the Media Workers Day in Kazakhstan by the Government Resolution as of June 25, 2019.



EVENTS

1934 – The decree «On oil» of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is published.

2002 – First President of Kazakhstan-Ebasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree on renaming the town of Leninogorsk in East Kazakhstan region into Ridder.

2011 - In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the strengthening of Islamic solidarity, the development of the Islamic world and the global promotion of human values, First President of Kazakhstan-Ekbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the ISESCO Gold Shield.

2011 – Nur-Sultan (formerly – Astana) hosts the 38th session of the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC).

2014 - The Republic of Kazakhstan is elected to the Finance Committee of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

2014 - A wall commemorating legendary rock musician Viktor Tsoi is unveiled in Almaty city.

2015 - A monument to Kazakhstan People's Writer Kadyr Myrza Ali and a culture and art center named after him appear in Uralsk, West Kazakhstan region.

2017 - Kazakhstan Media Union Nonprofit Organization is established in Kazakhstan.

2017 - The 2017-2020 Kazakhstan Concept of Public Policy in the Religious Sphere is approved.

2018 - Undiscovered Kazakhstan and Astana - the Pearl of the Great Steppe photo exhibitions start at the Crowne Plaza Den Haag Promenade in The Hague.