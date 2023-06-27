Go to the main site
    June 27. Today's Birthdays

    27 June 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of June.

    NAMES

    Baigali Serkebayev (1958) - famed Kazakh producer and musician, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty Conservatory.

    Kairat Tastekeyev (1967) – Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan from Abai region.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Semipalatinsk Veterinary Institute, Kazakh Academic University, Kazakh Innovative Humanitarian Law University, Kazakh Engineering Pedagogical University of Friendship of Peoples, received his PhD degree from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

    Danabek Issabekov (1983) – Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, Regional Social and Innovative University.

    He took up his current post in March 2023.

    Yelnur Beissenbayev (1986) - Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

    Born in Kentau town, Chimkent region, he received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    He took up his current post in January 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
