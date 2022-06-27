Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 27. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 June 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of June.

NAMES

Baigali Serkebayev (1958) - famed Kazakh producer and musician, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty Conservatory.

Murat Zhurebekov (1978) - First Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Zhubanov Aktobe State University, gained an MBA from KIMEP, master's degree from the University of Strathclyde, and completed the Harvard Business School's Senior Executive Leadership Program.

He was appointed to his current post in December 2019.

Yelnur Beissenbayev (1986) - Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Born in Kentau town, Chimkent region, he received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He took up his current post in January 2021.


